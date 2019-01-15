2018 NFL All-Pro teams, eye test vs. Next Gen Stats: Offense

Shook: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams. Next Gen is still lacking in this department, primarily because tracking data isn't going to tell you if someone was beaten in pass protection or failed to execute a block. It'll just tell you that they likely made contact. In mixing the eye test with the advanced metrics, though, we can get a decent idea of who deserves this attention. We'll take into account three key factors, viewed through the lens of effective passers with at least 200 attempts: pressure rate, time to throw and sacks allowed. Toss in the relative mobility of the passer in question and league-wide reputations for individual tackle performances in 2018 to make this assessment, and it's clear Bakhtiari deserves this nod. Green Bay owned the fourth-highest average time to throw in the league at 2.96 seconds, yet allowed a pressure on Aaron Rodgers on just 21.1 percent of dropbacks, sixth-lowest in the NFL. That means the Packers are sustaining their blocks longer than any other team in the league at the most efficient rate, an effort led by Bakhtiari. The next team on the list in time to throw? The Rams (2.94 seconds), who use a healthy amount of play action out of 11 personnel, requiring more time for Jared Goff to complete his fake and usually increasing the difficulty of sustaining a long pass block. As a team, the Rams allowed Goff to be pressured on just 23.7 percent of dropbacks, good for 10th best in the NFL. Whitworth is as reliable as they come, allowing just four sacks on 638 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.