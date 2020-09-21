Around the NFL

Broncos fear WR Courtland Sutton suffered serious knee injury

Sep 21, 2020
Kevin Patra

The Denver Broncos could be without another one of their best players for the foreseeable future.

Receiver Courtland Sutton is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Sutton is set to have an MRI on Monday.

The wideout left Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh after injuring the knee making a tackle on an interception by Steelers corner Joe Haden. Sutton had three catches for 66 yards after missing Week 1 due to an AC joint injury.

The knee injury threatening to wipe out Sutton's season would be devastating for a Broncos team that is already without Von Miller on defense and expects quarterback Drew Lock to miss the next two-to-four weeks.

Sutton busted out last season, earning 1,112 yards on 72 catches with six TDs despite instability at the QB spot. A boundary receiver with the ability to leap over defenders and owns sticky fingers, Sutton is Denver's most dangerous weapon. Losing him for the year could threaten to crater a potentially fun, young offense, even if Lock returns in short order.

Without Sutton, rookie Jerry Jeudy figures to have an increased role, as would K.J. Hamler. Tight end Noah Fant could also see an uptick in targets sans the Pro Bowl wideout.

