2015 QB redraft: Jameis Winston vs. Marcus Mariota

"When he's in the pocket, his helmet remains downfield. He never dips his helmet, which means he's constantly looking for his receivers," NFL Media analyst Nate Burleson explained after Mariota's fabulous first game. "And for a guy that athletic, that's very special. Because he can run if he wants to; he can probably go for 115 yards every game. But he wants to get the ball out of his hand, which is so good to see for a young quarterback."