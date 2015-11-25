Week 12 Notebook: Tom Brady's rise began vs. Peyton Manning

2) Johnny Football deflated. The shame of the Johnny Manziel situation is that it really, really didn't need to be this way. This is Al Capone getting busted for tax evasion. It's a bank robber caught stealing a pack of gum. But it's also not that hard to understand. The Browns saw this situation -- shots of Manziel partying in Austin last weekend surfaced early this week -- as an affront, and not because he was out at the club on an off night. It's more like this: They gave him the starting job, timed it for the bye week to give him a cushion to prepare, and it didn't take more than a few days for Manziel to do something that fit right into the Manziel narrative. The Browns haven't micromanaged the former Heisman winner off the field since he got out of rehab this past offseason. I remember asking Mike Pettine about Manziel in August. He spoke highly of the 22-year-old's progress, then said, "I can really only speak for when he's here. There's no news out of the building, which is obviously a good thing." Then, three weeks ago, following the incident with Manziel's girlfriend, Pettine and I talked again, and the coach said, "What happened off the field is unfortunate. It's still lingering, we're waiting to hear from the league. But from the standpoint where I can evaluate him, from the moment he steps in the building to the moment he leaves, he's very professional. He's all about football." The NFL ultimately decided not to discipline Manziel in that case, and the quarterback has continued to put in the work. One veteran teammate I talked to Tuesday night described Manziel this way: "Johnny's been incredible all year long -- night and day from last year. The way he interacts with teammates, the work he puts in, the way he is in meetings. ... He was young, man, coming out of college. He's different now." But the bottom line here is that Pettine's stance has always been that Manziel had to earn the job. And while everything they've seen over the last four months has been pretty good, the stuff they don't see counts, too. In the end, as the club saw it, Manziel simply didn't hold up his end of the bargain there, and blew a golden opportunity in the process.