Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss at least two weeks with rotator cuff strain

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback for a few weeks.

Drew Lock will miss at least two weeks with a bad rotator cuff strain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team is hoping Lock can return before, or no later than, its Week 8 bye.

The second-year QB went down in the first quarter of the Broncos' loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Jeff Driskell threw for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in relief of Lock.