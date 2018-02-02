Belichick's burden: Studying Brady-Garoppolo decision

In his first career start, Jimmy G went on the road in a nationally televised season opener and mowed down a consensus Super Bowl contender. A week later, he was the best player on field vs. Miami, throwing three touchdown passes before exiting the field in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. Those six quarters of game film showed impressive command of the offense, poise versus the blitz, a lightning-quick release, light feet to slide in the pocket and escape pressure, excellent ball placement on tight-window throws and the arm talent to change speed on his passes. Even better, the developing quarterback worked through his progressions, kept his eyes up, spread the ball around to all of his targets and even showed the subtle veteran move of looking off a safety on a touchdown throw to Martellus Bennett.