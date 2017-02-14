Edelman: Garoppolo has Favre-Rodgers 'confidence'

It's only been nine days since the Patriots won Super Bowl LI and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is already the talk of the offseason.

Will Bill Belichick be willing to part with Tom Brady's insurance? If so, wideout Julian Edelman thinks his teammate is ready to be a starting quarterback, even comparing him to a few greats.

"I'm not a paid GM so I don't know the whole value thing, but as far as a guy that I could play with every single day, Jimmy Garoppolo, I mean, the guy's a stud," Edelman said Tuesday on NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "He went out and played in the regular season and he played very well. He's got that kind of gunslinger confidence. That Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence. He practices hard, he prepares hard. He's a good kid. He's young. I think he's a good player."

A potential trade could be the perfect storm for the Patriots. With this year being a defense-heavy draft, Belichick could score big with several quarterback-needy franchises such as the Browns, 49ers and Bears.

Garoppolo also received high praise earlier Tuesday from NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly on Up to the Minute saying he's better than any quarterback in this draft. Casserly's initial mock draft projects a trade between Cleveland and New England. Even Josh McCown thinks his former team should go with a veteran under center.

Now we wait to see where Jimmy G lands.