NFL Divisional Round aftermath: Aaron Rodgers most talented QB ever? Chiefs in trouble?

It's a fact. This guy's absolutely surgical. He makes incredible, dreamy, "can't believe he just did that" throws on a regular basis. He maximizes surrounding talent. And this is the best season of Rodgers' iconic career, a take the 37-year-old QB agreed with when he joined me a few weeks ago on The Adam Schein Podcast.

This coming Sunday, for the first time ever, Rodgers will start a conference championship game in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field. Pretty wild, given everything he's accomplished in a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, but flawed rosters have hurt his ability to get higher seeds (and thus, make more Super Bowls). Let's concentrate on the here and now, though. Rodgers is in the midst of a jaw-droppingly special season, one that will earn him a third MVP award at next month's NFL Honors. During the regular season, he led the NFL in completion percentage (70.7), touchdown passes (48, against a miniscule five picks) and passer rating (121.5). With another pair of touchdown passes in Saturday's 32-18 Divisional Round win over the Rams, Rodgers has now thrown at least two TD strikes in his last eight playoff games, tying the NFL record. Rodgers' connection with ﻿Davante Adams﻿ has been so electric this season that the receiver's productive line this past Saturday (nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown) feels underwhelming. And Matt LaFleur, who owns a 28-7 record (including the playoffs) in his first two seasons as an NFL head coach, clearly puts his players in positions to succeed.