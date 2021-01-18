Tom Brady back in familiar postseason spot after Buccaneers beat Saints in Divisional Round

At the mouth of the New Orleans Saints' tunnel Sunday night, ﻿Drew Brees﻿ blew some kisses into the air and began to make his way to the locker room. He paused for just a moment as he entered the tunnel, turning to glance back behind him, perhaps taking a last glimpse at the Superdome for his memories after another devastating postseason loss.

That is the fate -- the slow, sad walk toward a possible retirement, the goal unfulfilled -- that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ is still successfully fleeing. That Brady was at the opposite end of the Superdome field, gleefully embracing his business partner and trainer Alex Guerrero, on his way to his 14th conference championship game, was precisely why Brady had alighted on Tampa Bay while the very few NFL contemporaries he has left are on their way out. It was a marriage of convenience: The Bucs needed Brady to finally take a roster of young talent on a postseason run, Brady needed the Bucs to feel reinvigorated, to get another chance at a Super Bowl, to forestall for a few years -- maybe forever -- the melancholy ending that comes for all but the most fortunate players.

The Bucs' 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was really much more about the Bucs' defense stuffing the run, generating turnovers and taking advantage of Brees' painfully obvious limitations. But the Bucs were here, with this chance, because they had gone all in this year with Brady, and then with the people they surrounded him with. That the game looked a lot like one from the New England Patriots' last Super Bowl run -- dominated by defense, with Brady producing few fireworks but also avoiding bad mistakes, content to move methodically with short passes -- may not be from the "no risk it, no biscuit" playbook, but the Bucs wanted Brady mostly because he not only would throw a lot fewer interceptions than ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ would, but because he could also insist that everybody around him match his effort and single-minded focus on winning.

When Brady kept repeating Sunday night that it is hard to get to this point in the season, that nothing after this is guaranteed, it sounded like this week's installment of life lessons he wants to impart to the younger players who had helped get him back in the championship race after that sullen, sorry ending in New England last year.