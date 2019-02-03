Patriots overcome flaws, doubts to earn sixth Super Bowl title

On Saturday, cornerback Ty Law, a star of the first years of the Patriots' dominance, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is certainly deserving, but because he is one of the very few Patriots of this era to be so honored, it was a reminder that these titles have largely been built on very good, very smart, very well-coached players, but very few transcendent ones. Whenever this run ends -- and we should stop forecasting that for now -- the only surefire Patriots who will join Law are Brady and Belichick and almost certainly Gronkowski, too. But other than Adam Vinatieri and Darrelle Revis, who have also played elsewhere, there are precious few others. That is a testament to the greatness of Brady and Belichick, who have been able to hold the team together and elevate it, despite its very apparent weaknesses.