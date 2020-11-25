Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday

The NFL has moved the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers bout from Thanksgiving night to Sunday.
The league announced the schedule change as the Ravens deal with multiple positive COVID-19 tests this week.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement.
The game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night on NBC does not yet have a time or channel for its move to Sunday. The NFL will now have a traditional two-game Turkey Day slate with Detroit hosting Houston in the early game and Washington visiting Dallas in the afternoon match.
"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," The Ravens said in a statement. "Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday's game."
Moving the AFC North showdown to Sunday will put the Ravens on short rest in Week 13 as they are slated to face the Cowboys next Thursday night.
The Ravens had already placed several players on the reserve/COVID-19 list with either positive tests or close contacts after tracing, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. Offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari and defensive end Calais Campbell were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Multiple staff members have been impacted as well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the league did not decide to postpone the game because the Ravens would be shorthanded, rather that the decision was made due to the number of Ravens players deemed close contacts. The NFL wanted a few more days of COVID-19 testing to ensure the spread was contained, per Garafolo.
Several Steelers players voiced their displeasure with the decision on social media.
"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can't get their (COVID) situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh," receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this season, the Steelers had their game against the Tennessee Titans postponed to their Week 7 bye due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans.