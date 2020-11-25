Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday

The NFL has moved the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers bout from Thanksgiving night to Sunday.

The league announced the schedule change as the Ravens deal with multiple positive COVID-19 tests this week.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement.

The game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night on NBC does not yet have a time or channel for its move to Sunday. The NFL will now have a traditional two-game Turkey Day slate with Detroit hosting Houston in the early game and Washington visiting Dallas in the afternoon match.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," The Ravens said in a statement. "Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday's game."