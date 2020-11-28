Broncos QBs Lock, Rypien, Bortles ruled out for Week 12 after being deemed high-risk, close contacts

A hectic week for the Denver Broncos has culminated in an unprecedented turn of events.

Starting quarterback Drew Lock﻿ and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have been ruled out for Week 12 after being deemed high-risk contacts to Jeff Driskel, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per an informed source. Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after receiving a positive test result.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton is expected to play plenty at the position. Hinton, an undrafted rookie prospect, played QB during his five years at Wake Forest.