Denver Broncos hold practice Saturday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Denver Broncos are returning to practice on Saturday with no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
The news comes a day after it was learned one player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which canceled Friday's practice. Earlier this week, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID list.
Palmer added that the Broncos will have a light practice on Saturday morning and its Week 12 matchup remains on as scheduled.
The Broncos (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) in the late afternoon slate of Sunday's games.
Here's other COVID-related news Around the NFL is monitoring on Saturday:
- Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. A Steelers assistant coach has also tested positive, according to Kinkhabwala.
- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID list and has been subsequently ruled out for Sunday. A source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the rookie RB hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but a positive result from his girlfriend on Friday has forced him into quarantine per the league protocols.