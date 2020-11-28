Denver Broncos hold practice Saturday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Denver Broncos are returning to practice on Saturday with no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

The news comes a day after it was learned one player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which canceled Friday's practice. Earlier this week, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID list.

Palmer added that the Broncos will have a light practice on Saturday morning and its Week 12 matchup remains on as scheduled.

The Broncos (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) in the late afternoon slate of Sunday's games.

Here's other COVID-related news Around the NFL is monitoring on Saturday: