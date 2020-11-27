Broncos canceling practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Denver Broncos are dealing with another COVID-19 issue.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that the Broncos are canceling practice following a COVID-19 positive test.

The team later confirmed it will be meeting virtually Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive. It's the third time the team has had to cancel practice due to COVID-19 issues.

"Following confirmed positive COVID-19 test results from one player and two staff members, the Denver Broncos have closed UCHealth Training Center today with the team's safety in mind," the team said in a statement. "The Broncos will continue preparation for Sunday's game remotely with virtual meetings and have postponed today's practice. Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff."

On Thursday, Denver placed QB Jeff Driskel on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network's James Palmer reported at the time that starting signal-caller Drew Lock was not considered a close contact and could continue to practice.

The Broncos were permitted by the NFL to practice Thursday as contact tracing was performed, coach Vic Fangio told reporters.