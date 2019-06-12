Around the NFL

Rams QB Jared Goff not concerned with contract status

Published: Jun 12, 2019 at 12:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After Carson Wentz inked his massive $128 million contract extension, eyes turned westward, to Los Angeles, where Jared Goff sits as one of the next young quarterbacks waiting for his payday.

The signal-caller insists he's not concerned about his next contract, which could reach another stratosphere.

"It's not for me to worry about," Goff said Tuesday, via the Associated Press. "It's for the team and my agent to work on, and keep doing what I've been doing on the field, and hopefully it will take care of itself."

Goff has helped the Rams to back-to-back NFC West titles and a Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. The 24-year-old said he's worried about improving as a player, not his next deal.

"You definitely think about it," Goff said of his next contract. "But at the same time, I know that none of that is even possible without playing on the field, and being available on the field. I'll just continue to do what I've been doing the last few years, and hopefully it will take care of itself."

It's difficult not to read Goff's comment on availability as a subliminal reminder that while he hasn't missed a game due to injury since being draft No. 1 overall in 2016, Wentz has suffered season-ending injuries each of the past two years. If, as Bill Parcells used to say, the most important ability is availability, then Goff certainly has a leg up on Wentz in that department.

Goff is on the Rams' books for the next two seasons of his rookie contract, then the Rams have the ability to wield the franchise tag for the next two years. Theoretically, L.A. could employ the quarterback for the next four years without handing him a long-term extension.

Coach Sean McVay has heard the idle chatter that perhaps the Rams aren't enamored with the thought of paying Goff $30-plus-million per season, especially after his Super Bowl dud. The coach scoffed at the idea that any QB could succeed in his system, and said the Rams intend for Goff to be "our quarterback" for "a long time."

"Any of the things or narratives that are out there -- Jared Goff, as long as I'm fortunate enough to be in this role, hopefully this guy is stuck with me for a long time," McVay said. "He's an outstanding leader. People make a deal about this system, (but) he's the reason why (it works). Our players are the reason why the system is what it is, because (Goff) can do so many different things. ... He's got true ownership, a great ability to communicate with his teammates, and with him leading the way, we feel really good."

The Rams talked often about how they would pay Aaron Donald, but it took a long while to get that massive deal done. Might we see a similar situation play out with the starting quarterback?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW