NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers on past criticism: 'Down years for me are career years' for other QBs

Published: Oct 06, 2020 at 03:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is performing at a fantastic clip -- historic, in fact -- and he's not shy about how well his team's offense is performing.

Year two under coach Matt LaFleur has seen the Packers produce at a pace that would set a Super Bowl era record in scoring offense (38 points per game), surpassing the 2013 Broncos' rate of 37.9 PPG. Their 2020 output is an increase in 14.5 points per game and a 100-yard per game jump, and Rodgers owns a passer rating north of 128.

He's the fourth player since 1948 with 12-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games, and the third in the last eight years. It's also the second time he's thrown 12 passing touchdowns in his first four games.

It's not shaping up to be a down year for Rodgers or the Packers, but when asked about the idea of possibly having a down year in seasons past, Rodgers was refreshingly blunt.

"Every team is different, every year is different," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Circumstances in any year which allow you to have more success or make it more difficult for success just kind of depends on the situation. It does help being in the second year, for sure. I feel a lot more comfortable, but I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks."

That response drew a roar from McAfee and his crew (which also includes former Rams and Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk), to which Rodgers responded:

"It's just the facts, bro."

The Packers are off to another hot start under LaFleur, who now owns a 17-3 record as a head coach, good for a winning percentage of .850, the best for a first-timer (minimum 20 games) in NFL history. Rodgers will one day find himself wearing a gold jacket in Canton.

These Packers don't appear to be slowing down any time soon, and should be taken seriously from here on out -- bro.

Related Content

news

49ers release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after three games

For the second time in a little over a month, Mohamed Sanu is unemployed. San Francisco is releasing the receiver, Ian Rapoport reports. With the 49ers emerging from their multiple injuries at the position, San Francisco is going younger and cutting loose the veteran Sanu. 
news

Pittsburgh Steelers to permit fans at Heinz Field this Sunday; Bengals to increase attendance to 12,000

The state of Ohio has approved a variance allowing the Bengals to host 12,000 spectators at each of their six remaining home games this season, the team announced Tuesday. 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

An MRI confirmed Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard tore his Achilles tendon, Ian Rapoport reported.  Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Patriots RB James White 'still trying to process everything' after tragic death of father

A tough year has become especially difficult for James White, who returned to action Monday night with a heavy heart. White had been away from football since he lost his father in a tragic car accident on Sept. 20 that also hospitalized his mother. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

Brian Flores has checked the tape, and he's sticking with what he knows for Week 5. A day after telling reporters he would "presume" ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ would be the Dolphins' starter this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Flores' staff made it official. 
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

The Tennessee Titans are moving closer to being able to reopen after an outbreak of COVID-19 shut them down. For the second straight day there have been no positive tests.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan introduces himself to NFL with 3-touchdown outburst

Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ has been in the NFL since 2017, but Monday night was his official introduction to the football world.
news

Chiefs, Patriots conclude very 'different' week on Monday night

After positive COVID-19 tests from Patriots QB Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu, the Chiefs-Patriots game scheduled for Sunday was postponed until Monday. "It's different, but we're expecting different this year," K.C. coach Andy Reid said of preparations. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones aggravates hamstring injury in loss to Packers

After being considered questionable entering "Monday Night Football," Julio Jones did not return for the second half after aggravating his previous hamstring injury.
news

What we learned from Chiefs, Packers wins on Monday 

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a defeat of the New England Patriots that ended an arduous week for both. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs; Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The official inactive players for Monday night's games between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL