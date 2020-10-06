Aaron Rodgers on past criticism: 'Down years for me are career years' for other QBs

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is performing at a fantastic clip -- historic, in fact -- and he's not shy about how well his team's offense is performing.

Year two under coach Matt LaFleur has seen the Packers produce at a pace that would set a Super Bowl era record in scoring offense (38 points per game), surpassing the 2013 Broncos' rate of 37.9 PPG. Their 2020 output is an increase in 14.5 points per game and a 100-yard per game jump, and Rodgers owns a passer rating north of 128.

He's the fourth player since 1948 with 12-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games, and the third in the last eight years. It's also the second time he's thrown 12 passing touchdowns in his first four games.

It's not shaping up to be a down year for Rodgers or the Packers, but when asked about the idea of possibly having a down year in seasons past, Rodgers was refreshingly blunt.

"Every team is different, every year is different," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Circumstances in any year which allow you to have more success or make it more difficult for success just kind of depends on the situation. It does help being in the second year, for sure. I feel a lot more comfortable, but I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks."

That response drew a roar from McAfee and his crew (which also includes former Rams and Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk), to which Rodgers responded:

"It's just the facts, bro."

The Packers are off to another hot start under LaFleur, who now owns a 17-3 record as a head coach, good for a winning percentage of .850, the best for a first-timer (minimum 20 games) in NFL history. Rodgers will one day find himself wearing a gold jacket in Canton.