NFL's top 10 deep passers: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers among best

9 of 23 on deep attempts (39.1%), 377 yards, 2:0 TD-to-INT ratio, 115.8 passer rating





Rodgers' completion percentage on deep passes isn't as stellar as some of the others on this list, but keep in mind that he's attempted five more deep balls than any other NFL QB. His sheer production elevates him to No. 2 on this list.





Rodgers' nine deep completions lead the NFL, as do his 377 yards on deep passes (no other QB has more than 319). The fashion in which he's completing these deep shots is eye-opening. After we spent months wringing our hands over Green Bay's decision to pass on drafting a wide receiver this spring, the 36-year-old has shrugged off the move by spreading the deep passes among his teammates. Three of Rodgers' nine deep completions have gone to Allen Lazard, with another three landing in the hands of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Davante Adams, Rodgers' No. 1 weapon, accounts for two of the deep completions despite missing the Week 3 win over New Orleans with a hamstring injury, and running back Aaron Jones -- yes, a running back -- has snagged a deep ball, too.





Rodgers is thriving in typical A-Rod fashion: By throwing darts in the narrow space of field along the sideline. Seven of his nine deep completions have come on throws outside the numbers, and he's making these plays without the benefit of the run fake. Only one of Rodgers' deep completions have come on play-action passes. While the Packers have an excellent runner in Jones to bait the defense into leaving the deep shot open, Rodgers has been anything but dependent on that element.





While there was plenty of talk about how much time Rodgers had left as the Packers' QB1 after Green Bay drafted Jordan Love in April, the 16th-year veteran remains among the league's best, especially when it comes to going deep.





"I think we have the best deep ball thrower in the league, if not NFL history," Lazard told reporters on Sunday night.





Rodgers certainly has a strong case to make for that lofty billing.