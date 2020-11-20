Around the NFL

Saints expected to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Falcons

Published: Nov 20, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sean Payton is finally ready to give the man he's compared to Steve Young a test-drive at starting quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill on Sunday after giving him starter reps in practice this week, per a source informed of the situation.

Jameis Winston took over for Drew Brees last week after the veteran suffered cracked ribs and a lung issue after a big hit. Winston didn't exactly shine in relief, which could have played into the decision. Although, last year, Teddy Bridgewater entered a game midway through a game in which Brees was hurt, and he fared a little better before retaining the gig.

Instead of riding with the pocket passer, Payton appears headed toward giving the versatile Hill a chance to start under center.

Hill provides the opportunity for Payton to get creative with QB runs, read-options, and run-pass-options.

Hill has completed 4 of 5 pass attempts this season for 86 yards and earned 34 carries, for 186 rush yards, 1 TD. He also has six receptions for 74 yards and another score.

Whether Hill is the exclusive starter or Winston gets snaps as well remains to be seen. Payton has kept his plans under wraps this week. Keeping the Falcons guessing -- and preparing for multiple scenarios -- is the name of this game.

Payton has often spoken highly of Hill's talent and ability as a QB. The comparisons to Young have yet to be realized. Hill is an enticing talent but has never been given the full reins. It appears Payton is ready to see how that might go for at least one game.

The Saints invested heavily in Hill, giving the QB/RB/WR/special teams ace nearly $18 million guaranteed on a two-year contract this offseason. It's a deal that has been mocked by many on social media. Hill now has the chance to silence the doubters.

With Brees expected to miss a few games, Payton could be taking his opportunity to see if Hill can be the long-term answer as Brees' ultimate successor.

Regardless of who is under center Sunday against Atlanta, we should get a much different -- and potentially more creative -- Saints offense than what we've seen for years with Brees under center.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Giants have three players test positive for COVID-19 during bye week

Three Giants players will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Raiders DC faced with 'daunting task' in matchup against Chiefs due to COVID

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is faced with the challenge of having his team ready to play the high-powered Chiefs though several of his players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, won't play vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will be without ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team officially placed Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: COVID-19 'hit me hard'

Andy Dalton had a rough few weeks after suffering a concussion and then contracting COVID-19. The Cowboys quarterback said the coronavirus hit him hard.
news

Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap on game-sealing sack: 'This is what they brought me here for'

When Seahawks general manager John Schneider made the trade to import pass rusher ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ from Cincinnati, the GM likely envisioned the end-game scenario that played out in Thursday night's win.
news

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen could miss at least two months with ruptured plantar fascia

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen suffered a ruptured plantar fascia, an injury that will keep him sidelined for two months or so, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Kyler Murray: Cardinals 'kept shooting ourselves in the foot' in loss to Seahawks

The Cardinals compiled 10 flags for 115 yards. It was the most penalty yards by an Arizona team since 2016. The Cardinals lead the NFL with 79 penalties.
news

Russell Wilson gets back on track in Seahawks' win over Cardinals

Turnovers, defensive miscues and the lack of a reliable run game were points of emphasis for Seattle in recent weeks. In Thursday night's 28-21 victory over the Cardinals, all three were non-issues, and it allowed Russell Wilson to settle back into playing his game.
news

What we learned in Seahawks' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

Kyler Murray and Arizona's comeback hopes came up short within the grasp of Carlos Dunlap as the new acquisition's sack sealed a 28-21 win for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday. 
news

Joey Bosa's message to Chargers D: 'If the ball is thrown at you, you have to make plays'

Following Thursday's practice, Joey Bosa, who's missed the last two games with a concussion, voiced his frustrations with the Chargers' inability to force turnovers so far this season.
news

Cam Newton admits he was 'stagnant' returning from COVID, 'felt behind' in Patriots offense

Patriots QB Cam Newton admitted to reporters that his return from the coronavirus left him feeling "stagnant," because he fell behind as he wasn't able to be around the team, much less able to practice or play. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL