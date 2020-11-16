Lamar Jackson: Ravens 'ticked off' after loss to Patriots 

The Baltimore Ravens lost their second game in three weeks, getting washed away on a rain-soaked Foxborough field, 23-17, by the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

"We ticked off. Don't nobody like losing," quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the loss, via the team's official transcript. "I know none of you guys like losing. Especially we got a lot of talent on our team. Just got to regroup. Tuesday go watch film on our opponents, Tennessee, and go from there."

A week spent with Jackson saying defenses knew what plays were coming was culminated by an offense that couldn't get out of its own way. Baltimore outgained the Patriots 357 to 308 on the night, but miscues were killer for the Ravens.

Jackson threw a poor end-of-half interception that wiped away a chance for points. Two bad snaps derailed drives, including one on a third-quarter fourth down. The running game couldn't find traction on the soiled field. And the passing attack was held from creating explosive plays.

Jackson didn't double down on his comments that defenses knew what was coming.

"No. We was doing a great job," he said. "Coach dialed it up, just like second half like I said before, we just got to finish jobs."

Jackson generated 300-plus total yards (249 passing and 55 rushing) for the first time since Week 1. The reigning NFL MVP also had his fifth game with a sub-100 passer rating, which ties the longest streak of his young career (Weeks 3-7, 2019).

The Ravens fell to 0-6 when Jackson is the starter and they trail by 10-plus points at any point in the game.

Baltimore has sustained several killer injuries as the season progressed, including losing Nick Boyle, one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, for the season with a knee injury Sunday night.

The loss pushed the Ravens three games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and into a battle for a playoff spot. If the season ended today, Baltimore would be the No. 7 seed. Luckily, for Jackson and the Ravens, they have seven more opportunities before the final chapters of this season are written.

"We just going -- you know, don't pay back this loss no more," Jackson said. "It's over with; we can't do nothing about it. We get together, we're going to talk some things over, see what we are going to adjust, scheme up the team we got next, and build, like I said before."