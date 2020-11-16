Around the NFL

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Teddy Bridgewater received some relatively good news following his early exit from Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Carolina's Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers, and he is considered day-to-day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Bridgewater suffered the sprain when he was hit from behind by Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, who made contact with Bridgewater at the knee at an awkward angle. The contact didn't quite look devastating, but with Bridgewater's injury history -- most notably, a devastating knee injury suffered in Vikings camp in 2016 that nearly ended his career -- many feared the worst. Thankfully, such an outcome was avoided.

Bridgewater's performance in his first season with Carolina has been encouraging, completing 238 of 330 passes for 2,552 yards and a 13-7 TD-INT ratio. He's fit well with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and their fearlessness through the air landed the Panthers' receiving corps in our top 10 ranking last week.

Backup P.J. Walker remains an intriguing option after he found great success in a short-lived XFL reboot, but Carolina's best chances of remaining competitive are with Bridgewater under center.

Related Content

news

What to watch for in Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

The Vikings are looking to use the Week 10 finale to continue their rise while the Bears are seeking to end their slump. Given the stakes and players involved, this contest should pack the punch commonly associated with matchups featuring division rivals.
news

Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shouldering the blame on their loss to the Rams. But Wilson says he's not worry and they'll bounce back.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to miss time with rib, shoulder injuries

﻿Drew Brees﻿ might need some rest. The 41-year-old QB suffered a rib contusion Sunday and will undergo an MRI to look for possible cartilage damage. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Saints are bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. 
news

Doug Pederson on Eagles' loss to Giants: 'I'm pissed off' 

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is very upset after his team lost to the New York Giants. He said this is the most frustrated he's been after a loss.
news

T.J. Watt, Steelers wanted to welcome Joe Burrow to AFC North in 'the appropriate way'

Pittsburgh's defense compiled four sacks, nine QB hits and four passes defensed against Cincinnati. ﻿The demolition was a concerted effort by the Steelers defense to stick it to No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. 
news

Lions optimistic about Matthew Stafford's thumb injury after X-rays negative

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ guided Detroit to a last-second win, playing one of his best games of the season despite suffering a thumb injury early in the contest. The injury shouldn't cost the Lions QB any time.
news

Vic Fangio concerned about Drew Lock's INTs, but Broncos 'committed' to young QB

Drew Lock threw a career-high four INTs, a culmination of weeks of inefficient and poor overall play. The young Broncos quarterback has now thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last five starts. 
news

Lamar Jackson: Ravens 'ticked off' after loss to Patriots 

After falling to the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was clearly frustrated, saying "nobody likes losing."
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on Hail Mary TD: 'They were in position. It was just a better catch'

Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins demonstrated why he has maybe the best hands in the NFL as he outjumped a trio of Bills DBs and managed to come down with a game-winning, 43-yard touchdown. And he wasn't particularly surprised afterward.
news

NFL social media goes wild after DeAndre Hopkins' game-winning Hail Mary catch

We have our front-runner for Play of the Year. DeAndre Hopkins﻿ outjumped three defenders and came down with a Hail Mary TD from ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ with two seconds remaining to give the Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Bills. The miraculous moment immediately went viral.
news

Drew Brees suffers rib injury, set to undergo MRI following Saints' win over 49ers

A big hit midway through the second quarter led to Drew Brees being sidelined to begin the second half against the 49ers. He would end up sitting out for the remainder, leaving backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to bring it home for the Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL