Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Teddy Bridgewater received some relatively good news following his early exit from Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Carolina's Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers, and he is considered day-to-day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Bridgewater suffered the sprain when he was hit from behind by Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, who made contact with Bridgewater at the knee at an awkward angle. The contact didn't quite look devastating, but with Bridgewater's injury history -- most notably, a devastating knee injury suffered in Vikings camp in 2016 that nearly ended his career -- many feared the worst. Thankfully, such an outcome was avoided.

Bridgewater's performance in his first season with Carolina has been encouraging, completing 238 of 330 passes for 2,552 yards and a 13-7 TD-INT ratio. He's fit well with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and their fearlessness through the air landed the Panthers' receiving corps in our top 10 ranking last week.