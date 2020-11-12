NFL's top 10 wide receiver corps: Seahawks, Falcons soaring

2020 WR stats: 1,816 yards, 10.4 yards per target, 20:4 TD-to-INT ratio when targeted, +7.2% CROE





DK Metcalf: 43 catches, 788 rec. yards, 8 rec. TDs (+5.2% CROE)

Tyler Lockett: 53 catches, 615 rec. yards, 7 rec. TDs (+9.1% CROE)

David Moore: 20 catches, 316 rec. yards, 4 rec. TDs (+12.4% CROE)





Russell Wilson is playing at an MVP level through the first half of the season -- he earned the most votes among our experts for the award this week -- so we can't be surprised to see the receivers he throws to atop this list. Add in the blossoming of second-year wideout DK Metcalf, and you have the best Seattle receiving corps of the Pete Carroll era.





Doug Baldwin devotees will scoff at such a statement, but with numbers like this, it's simply difficult to dispute. Metcalf leads the way with a style that both makes for great Twitter clips and has unlocked a portion of Seattle's offense that, in recent years, was only attainable when Tyler Lockett was able to sprint past the defense. For the first time in a while, Wilson has a legitimate threat down the sideline, and he doesn't need him to outrun a corner and a safety to make a play. Metcalf has gained 307 yards on go routes, the most yards gained by any player on one specific route this season, and it meshes perfectly with his scoring habits -- after forcing defenses to worry about his threat on the perimeter, the big-bodied Metcalf makes his money on in-breaking routes, where he's caught six of his eight TDs as a tough matchup inside.





Before the Seahawks get within scoring range, Lockett serves as the perfect complement to Metcalf, gaining 237 yards on crossing routes, the most by any receiver this season. And David Moore fills in the gaps as a third receiver who is no slouch himself. Consider how he made the improbable look possible on a 38-yard touchdown grab in Week 2, which, with its 6.3 percent completion probability, still stands as the second most improbable completion of the 2020 season.