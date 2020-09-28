Debrief: Forward-thinking moves paying off through Week 3

The seeds for some of Week 3's biggest stories were planted this offseason, back when it was unclear if there would even be a season. In this week's Debrief, I'm going to focus on some of the early decisions that got us here:

The Bills wouldn't have won Sunday without the trade for ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿. Diggs﻿' four catches for 49 yards and a score against the Rams don't leap off the box score -- three Bills had more receiving yards -- but Buffalo would not have defeated Los Angeles without him. Sometimes, it's not about the quantity of plays, just the quality.

Diggs beat Jalen Ramsey one-on-one for a touchdown on third and-goal from the 4-yard line, reading the field with the same eyes as Josh Allen, just before Allen got hit by Aaron Donald﻿. Diggs and Allen's chemistry has been remarkable for how quickly it has developed. Many of Allen's best throws this season have come out-of-structure, with Diggs understanding where his quarterback needed him to be.

In the fourth quarter, Diggs slow-played Rams corner Darious Williams﻿, waiting until the last moment to extend his hands on a beautiful 23-yard touch pass by Allen. On third-and-25 and with the Bills just 31 seconds away from officially gagging their biggest lead in franchise history, Diggs found a soft spot in the Rams' zone to pick up 17 yards and set up a manageable fourth down.

Diggs' ability to often draw defenders of Ramsey's caliber is part of his value. On a day when John Brown left with an injury early, Diggs' presence opened up the field for Gabriel Davis (four catches, 81 yards) and Cole Beasley (six catches for 100 yards). Unlike the rest of the Bills' pass-catchers or runners, Diggs must be game-planned for by the opposition. Through three weeks, his numbers (20 catches for 288 yards and two TDs) scream true No. 1 receiver in a way they rarely did in Minnesota, despite his superlative play. Credit general manager Brandon Beane for understanding what this Bills' offense needed -- and credit offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for having the vision to use Diggs correctly.

In his deal with the Vikings, Beane gave up a first-rounder plus a fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round pick in exchange for Diggs and a seventh, way back on March 16. It was a steep price, but the Bills didn't need to draft another promising young player to develop. They have plenty. They needed a proven playmaker who could help their young quarterback reach his full potential now, for a playoff run. Those kinds of players are sometimes difficult to bring to Buffalo, and they are even harder to find in the draft. Allen and Daboll deserve the most credit for the 3-0 Bills' fast start to the season, but Diggs was the missing piece to their attack. He's certainly been missed in Minnesota.

﻿Trent Williams﻿ is the NFC's ﻿Cam Newton﻿. Much has been written about how the entire NFL -- including the Patriots -- didn't particularly want Cam Newton﻿. If it's a crime against football to let Bill Belichick snap up another franchise quarterback for the price of a Hoyer, how about the rest of the NFL allowing the most talented, toughest team in football acquire the baddest left tackle for peanuts?

The 49ers' ability to win games handily without half of their starting lineup starts up front. Williams﻿' nasty run-blocking has made the highlights, but it's his pass-blocking that could make him a candidate for Canton someday. Through three weeks, Pro Football Focus has Williams rated as the second best pass-blocking tackle in football, ahead of Monday night's matchup between the Ravens and Chiefs. Williams helped protect Nick Mullens﻿, starting in place of Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, during a performance Sunday in which the Giants' defense didn't stop the 49ers' offense one time.

High-quality left tackles are perhaps the hardest NFL asset to find, outside of a franchise quarterback. The 49ers upgraded from a retiring Joe Staley for the low, low price of a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round selection. The 32-year-old is a free agent after the season, but it's worth remembering that 32 is not so old in legendary-left-tackle years.

There's a larger debate to be had about the efficacy of trading picks for proven NFL talent. The Rams have taken this model to extremes, to mostly good effect. The 49ers have been on both sides of the equation, handing draft capital to Kansas City for Dee Ford while sending DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis. In the case of Williams, the juice is absolutely worth the squeeze when it didn't even include a pick likely to be in the top 75 selections. Ten tackles have a higher cap figure than Williams this season, so he's not even particularly expensive.

Don't sleep on how remarkable these zombie 49ers have been. I don't care how bad the New York Football Teams are; dominating two games by a combined score of 67-22 with mostly backups, as the Niners just did to the Jets and Giants, is an impressive show of organizational strength. Even with all the 49ers missing, they still have some dominant players left, like their tackle combination (Williams and 26-year-old right tackle Mike McGlinchey﻿, a first-round pick in 2018) and 23-year-old middle linebacker Fred Warner﻿, a third-rounder in 2018. John Lynch deserves credit for those draft picks and for his aggressive move to maximize this Super Bowl window. Kyle Shanahan also deserves credit for endorsing Lynch for the general manager job, in addition to cooking up an efficient offense led by Mullens, 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk and reclamation running back Jerick McKinnon﻿.