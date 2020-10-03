NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Published: Oct 03, 2020 at 12:09 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Sunday's Week 4 game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed in wake of multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the league announced Saturday.

"The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the league announced in a statement. "In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration."

It was learned Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu have both tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported on Good Morning Football Saturday that the Chiefs facility has been shut down as the ongoing situation unfolds.

