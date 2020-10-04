Postponed Patriots-Chiefs game being planned for Monday night, pending results of latest tests

The postponed Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 game is being planned for Monday night, pending the results of the latest tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report, per sources.

Monday night is the preferred rescheduled date for both teams, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.

The game was postponed on Saturday morning after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19. Both players have been placed on the reserve/COVID list and are ruled out of the Week 4 matchup.

All of the Patriots' POC tests from Sunday morning have come back negative, Pelissero reports, per source. There have been no other positives besides Newton from the past few days, according to Pelissero, and while the team is still awaiting word from their normal daily PCR tests conducted on Sunday, they are expecting those results to come in by night's end.