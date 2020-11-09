NFL stats and records, Week 9: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes set new marks

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 9:_
- Josh Allen had his second game this season with at least 400 passing yards, at least 3 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 130+ passer rating on Sunday against the Seahawks (his other such game was in Week 2 against the Dolphins). Allen is the first player in the Super Bowl era with multiple such games in a single season.
- Allen had 415 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown in the Bills' win over the Seahawks on Sunday. Allen is the first player in Bills history with at least 400 passing yards, at least 3 passing touchdowns, and at least 1 rushing touchdown in a single game. He is also the first player to ever hit those thresholds in a game against the Seahawks.
- The Bills scored 44 points in their win over the Seahawks on Sunday, the most points Pete Carroll has ever allowed in a game as an NFL head coach. The previous record was 42 points by the Chiefs in Week 12, 2010, and the Rams in Week 15, 2017.
- Patrick Mahomes had 372 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the Chiefs' win over the Panthers on Sunday. Coupled with his 416 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in Week 8 against the Jets, Mahomes became the second quarterback since at least 1950 to have at least 350 passing yards, at least 4 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in back-to-back games within a season. The previous QB to do that was Tom Brady in Weeks 6 & 7 of his 2007 MVP season.
- Mahomes has 25 passing touchdowns and just 1 interception so far this season. The only player in NFL history to have more passing touchdowns prior to throwing his 2nd interception in a season was Drew Brees, who had 26 passing touchdowns prior to his 2nd interception in 2018.
- Mahomes reached and surpassed 100 career passing touchdowns in his 40th career game on Sunday. Mahomes reached the century mark 4 games faster than the previous fastest in NFL history, Hall of Famer Dan Marino (44 games).
- Travis Kelce had 10 receptions and 159 receiving yards in the Chiefs' win on Sunday, his 3rd career game with at least 10 receptions and at least 150 receiving yards. That is tied for the most games by any tight end in the Super Bowl era with former Raiders All-Pro Todd Christensen and Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and Kellen Winslow.
- Christian McCaffrey had 151 scrimmage yards on Sunday in his first game back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss 6 games. Despite that absence, McCaffrey's 10 games with 150+ scrimmage yards since the start of 2019 are 3 more than any other player.
- The Saints dominated the Buccaneers on Sunday night and won 38-3. The 35-point margin of defeat is the largest in Brady's career as a starter -- the previous worst was a 31-0 loss to the Bills in Week 1, 2003. The Saints are the first division opponent to ever sweep the regular season series vs Brady (the Saints also defeated the Buccaneers in Week 1).
- Ryan Tannehill completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts in the Titans' 24-17 win over the Bears on Sunday. The Titans have won 3 games since 2019 (including playoffs) in which they had 10-or-fewer completions. The rest of the NFL has combined for 5 such wins in that span.
- The Ravens trailed the Colts 10-7 at halftime on Sunday, then rallied for a 24-10 win. It marked Lamar Jackson first career win after trailing at halftime (he had been 0-6 in such games his career, including playoffs). It also marked the Ravens' 31st consecutive game with 20+ points, breaking a tie with the 2012-14 Broncos for the longest such streak in NFL history.
- Marcus Peters picked off Philip Rivers for his 30th career interception on Sunday. Playing in his 85th game, Peters joined Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Ed Reed as the most recent players with at least 30 interceptions in their first 85 career games.
- Dalvin Cook had 252 scrimmage yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in the Vikings' 34-20 win over the Lions on Sunday, one week after Cook had 226 scrimmage yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the Vikings' win over the Packers in Week 8. Since 1950, the only 2 other players with at least 225 scrimmage yards and at least 2 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games are Hall of Famer Jim Brown (Weeks 1 & 2, 1963 with Browns) and Deuce McAllister (Weeks 11 & 12, 2003 with Saints).
- Cook has averaged 6.0 yards per carry and has 12 rushing touchdowns in 7 games played this season. Over the last 70 years, only 2 other players have averaged at least 5.7 yards per carry and scored at least 12 rushing touchdowns over their first 7 games of a season -- Brown (1958) and Terrell Davis (1998).
- Kyler Murray had 3 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 106 rushing yards, and a 150.5 passer rating in the Cardinals' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 3 passing touchdowns, at least 100 rushing yards and a 150+ passer rating in a game. Murray has 16 passing touchdowns and 543 rushing yards this season, making him the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least 15 passing touchdowns and at least 500 rushing yards over his team's first 8 games of a season.
- Deshaun Watson guided the Texans to their 2nd win of the season Sunday and has a career-high 108.7 passer rating in 2020. Watson is the second QB in the Super Bowl era to start his team's first 8 games of a season, win 2 or fewer of them, and have a 105+ passer rating over that 8-game span. The previous QB was Jeff Garcia, who had a 106.0 passer rating despite the 49ers' 2-6 start in 2000.
- Will Fuller had a 77-yard receiving touchdown on Sunday and has scored a receiving touchdown in each of the last 6 games. That broke a tie with DeAndre Hopkins for the longest such streak in Texans history.
- J.J. Watt recorded his 100th career sack on Sunday, playing in his 120th career game. Since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982, only Hall of Famer Reggie White (96), DeMarcus Ware (113), and all-time sack leader Bruce Smith (115) reached 100 career sacks in fewer games than Watt.
- Rookie Jake Luton completed 26 passes for 304 passing yards and added a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the Jaguars' loss to the Texans on Sunday. Luton is the first quarterback since at least 1950 to have at least 25 completions, at least 300 passing yards and at least 1 rushing touchdown in his first career NFL start.