Around the NFL

Bills GM Beane says team is rebuilding: We have needs

Published: Apr 25, 2018 at 12:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Jets' bold trade up to No. 3 in the 2018 NFL Draft left a division rival in an unenviable checkmate position.

Should the talent-starved Bills sacrifice their stockpile of draft capital to follow New York's lead, trading up for a top-five pick soon to be billed as the next face of the franchise?

Or is a 2017 playoff team better off hoping its preferred quarterback falls to No. 12, allowing general manager Brandon Beane to parlay his extra picks into a roster strong enough to make another postseason run?

Beane won't be fooled by the miraculous Week 17 Bengals victory that propelled his organization into its first playoff appearance since 1999.

It's a natural assumption that the Bills plan to move up in the draft, Beane acknowledged to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, but in his mind the roster is still in "rebuilding" mode and yet to "arrive" as a contender.

"I realize we have needs," Beane told Kinkhabwala, "and have to get better at a lot of spots."

So where does that leave a franchise with career backup AJ McCarron penciled in as the starting quarterback?

The idea that Beane intends to trade up is so ingrained in league circles that NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has vowed to buy dinner for Rich Eisen if the Bills don't pick before their assigned 12th spot Thursday night.

If the field general of his dreams slips to the Browns, Broncos and Colts in the four-to-six range, Beane will be tempted to pull the trigger. If the coveted quarterback requires a treasure chest of picks to sell out for the Giants' No. 2 pick, however, Beane intends to resist the temptation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week.

Since taking the front-office reigns nearly a year ago, Beane has proven that he can deconstruct a roster. Sneaking into the postseason won't detract from his primary mission of reconstructing that roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

news

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hire Bank of America Securities to explore potentially selling team

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" including the potential sale of the franchise.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay wants to stop 'wasting plays' in run game: 'We've got to be able to execute better'

The Rams' running game has been putrid through seven games, ranking 31st in the NFL, and often stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Sean McVay noted that it's not just on the offensive line or running backs -- everyone involved in the operation needs to improve.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE