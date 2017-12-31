Bills clinch first playoff spot since '99 with Ravens loss

The Buffalo Bills are back in the postseason, improbably.

Buffalo snuck into the sixth seed on Sunday, thanks to their 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati's late 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd's 49-yard touchdown catch-and-run with 44 seconds left knocked Baltimore out of the postseason and broke Buffalo's playoff curse.

The Bills, already in the Hard Rock Stadium locker room following their win, celebrated accordingly:

This is Buffalo's first postseason appearance since 1999.

The Bills will take on the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Whether they will have running back LeSean McCoy available is not yet known. McCoy suffered a sprained ankle during Buffalo's win in Miami. While his X-ray results were negative, his status for next week is unclear. Buffalo will need all the firepower it can muster to take down Jacksonville's league-best defense.

Buffalo's march to the postseason was unexpected to say the least. At one point, first-year coach Sean McDermott benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman; five Chargers interceptions later, McDermott reversed course, but the Bills' season seemed lost. After that defeat to Los Angeles, though, Buffalo rattled off four wins in their final six games, losing only to the New England Patriots, twice.

Now, thanks to a miracle run in Baltimore from a man named Boyd, Buffalo has a chance to make their own improbable run in the postseason.