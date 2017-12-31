Bills' LeSean McCoy suffers sprained ankle, carted off

Buffalo's best running back is out for the remainder of the Bills' game Sunday, and possibly longer.

Running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out, per the team's official site, after suffering the injury early in the third quarter of the Bills' Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. McCoy pounded the ground in frustration while wincing as Bills trainers tended to him on the Hard Rock Stadium turf.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported X-rays were negative and McCoy was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, according to a source informed of the situation. Now, we wait to learn the severity of the sprain and if it will keep the running back off the field beyond Sunday -- that is, if Buffalo qualifies for postseason play.

For a team that finished as the league's best in rushing in 2016 (Buffalo ranks sixth in yards per game this season), losing McCoy -- the league's fourth-best rusher entering Week 17 -- would be a massive blow. Buffalo's offense is one predicated on ground success, with the chances of that dropping significantly without McCoy. Behind McCoy, things become dire rather quickly, with veteran bowling ball back Mike Tolbert and little-known Marcus Murphy serving as the two runners remaining.