Jets acquire No. 3 overall pick of 2018 draft from Colts

It appears the New York Jets are hunting for a quarterback in 2018 NFL Draft.

The team announced Saturday it has acquired the No. 3 overall pick of the draft in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are sending their sixth, 37th and 49th overall selections in this year's draft and their second-rounder in 2019 to Indianapolis.

By moving up from No. 6 to No. 3, the Jets will almost certainly try to draft a quarterback with their first pick. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are among the most likely candidates to land with the Jets. The deal also could play a role in who the Browns select at No. 1 overall -- they could potentially take a QB with the top pick instead of combine standout Saquon Barkley.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets explored all options before pulling off Saturday's trade with the Colts -- general manager Mike Maccagnan even looked at the possibility of trying to pull off a deal with the Browns for No. 1.

In addition, Colts general manager Chris Ballard fielded calls from multiple quarterback-needy teams before feeling comfortable with the Jets' offer, Rapoport added. With the trade, the Colts have amassed quite a war chest of picks as they look to address several issues on both sides of the ball:

After the Jets lost out in the Kirk Cousins free agency sweepstakes, it was apparent Maccagnan had to switch his focus on the draft in order to fix the team's quarterback woes. With Teddy Bridgewater coming off a horrific knee injury that has sidelined him the last two seasons and Josh McCown valued primarily as a QB-room mentor, New York's short path to AFC legitimacy relies heavily on who it picks in the first round of this year's draft.

Maccagnan is currently doing his homework on this year's class of top signal-callers. Maccagnan attended Mayfield and Rosen's respective pro days and he's schedule to attend Darnold and Allen's respective pro days next week.