Kirk Cousins officially joins Minnesota Vikings

It's official: Kirk Cousins is the new starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins met with team officials Wednesday night over dinner and toured the Vikings' new facility on Thursday before agreeing to the richest contract in NFL history. The three-year, $84 million deal, which is fully guaranteed, makes Cousins the highest-paid player ever, a source informed of the contract told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The move was anticipated. Rapoport reported Tuesday Cousins likely would sign with the Vikings.

Entering his seventh season, Cousins has ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks since 2015, measuring third in completion percentage and game-winning drives. This and more played a big role in pushing him to the very top of NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

In Minnesota, Cousins will guide a Vikings attack flush with receiving talent and returning rookie running back Dalvin Cook to go along with one of the NFL's deepest and grittiest defensive squads. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will serve as his backup.

Cousins netted roughly $44 million playing under the franchise tag in Washington the last two years. His new contract, which is the richest in NFL history, also brings sky-high expectations for the 29-year-old signal-caller in a market eagerly waiting for its first Super Bowl title.