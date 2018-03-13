Kirk Cousins likely to sign with Vikings on 3-year deal

The quarterback-needy Vikings have taken a decisive lead in the open-market chase for Kirk Cousins.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cousins -- the prize of free agency -- is likely to sign a three-year deal from the Vikings that includes approximately $86 million guaranteed. As expected, that tops the $27.5 million per year Jimmy Garoppolo earned from the 49ers.

Cousins is slated to attend dinner with coaches and other essential Vikings personnel on Wednesday before visiting the club's brand new facility on Thursday.

"They believe they've got him," Rapoport tweeted Tuesday, adding: "They do not want him to leave the building."

As he has for weeks, Rapoport described Minnesota as being in the "driver's seat" for Cousins, the 29-year-old veteran who also drew interest from the Broncos before Denver opted to pursue ex-Vikings passer Case Keenum.

The Cardinals and Jets remain in the mix, too, but hopes are fading for anyone not named the Vikings. While New York boasts more salary-cap space than any team league-wide, it's the Vikings who can dangle the prize of a Super Bowl-ready roster.

Despite Keenum's marvelous work last season, the Vikings made it a priority to address their quarterback room. In Cousins, they nab the only quarterback outside of Philip Rivers with at least 4,000-plus passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air in each of the past three seasons.

Entering his seventh campaign, Cousins has ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks since 2015, measuring third in completion percentage and game-winning drives.

In Minnesota, Cousins would guide a Vikings attack flush with receiving talent and returning rookie running back Dalvin Cook to go along with one of the NFL's deepest and grittiest defensive squads.

It's possible the Jets, armed with barrels of money, make a last-ditch play for Cousins, but the Vikings will have their man in their building first -- and they don't plan to let him escape.