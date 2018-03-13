Jets keeping Josh McCown on one-year, $10M deal

While the Jets look to add a young quarterback via free agency, they're keeping a wise veteran for another season.

New York has re-signed Josh McCown to a one-year deal, the quarterback's agent announced via Twitter. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported McCown's deal is worth $10 million.

McCown's return is unsurprising, considering New York's current situation at the position. While the Jets stand to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft and were spending Tuesday working on a potential deal with Teddy Bridgewater, they don't have an immediate option as a starter. They fixed that by bringing McCown back for another season.

McCown has made quite a career out of being a journeyman who got an early shot to start, faded to backup and resurrected his chances by excelling in relief duty in Chicago in 2013. He rode that to an unsuccessful stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, then a two-year experience with the Cleveland Browns before moving to New York in 2017. McCown's gritty nature shined with the Jets, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions as he led Gang Green to an unexpected five wins.

As a starter, McCown owns a a 23-50 record, including a 7-28 mark in the last four seasons. He's never had a winning record in a season in which he started more than five games, per NFL Research, but that's also a byproduct of quarterbacking middling-or-worse teams for the majority of his career. His 2017 campaign was one of his best of his career and included a better completion percentage, yards-per-attempt, interception-to-touchdown ratio and passer rating than the league average.

McCown turns 39 in July and will bridge the gap at the position in 2018, at least on paper, as general manager Mike MacCagnan sorts out the future of the position.