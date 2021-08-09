Top 10 undrafted players entering 2021 NFL season

Harris was arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the league as a member of the No Fly Zone in Denver. He returns for his second season with the Chargers after missing seven games in 2020 with a foot injury. Under new head coach Brandon Staley, Harris is expected to play outside, in the slot and some strong safety. His experience should help rookie corner Asante Samuel Jr. in his development at the next level. The one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selectee still has the ability to be effective, and he should be an important piece of a loaded defense in 2021.