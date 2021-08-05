Analysis

2021 NFL training camps: 14 first-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Published: Aug 05, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Training camp competitions ignited this week with pads coming on for all 32 teams. Here's a look at some of the notable names at risk of losing their starting gigs this month.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers · QB

49ers general manager John Lynch gave himself away when he laid on the Garoppolo training camp praise too thick this week.


"He's played his best football since he's been here, and he's played a lot of good football," Lynch told The Adam Schefter Podcast.


Keep in mind this analysis is coming from a Hall of Fame safety, fully aware that the 49ers had yet to even practice once with pads on when he made the comments. All those OTAs and shorts-and-T-shirts practices early in camp are for teaching and installing. Lynch knows this. The quarterback competition with Trey Lance started in full on Tuesday. Lynch is fully aware Jimmy G's troubles have come when the hitting starts, where his history of injuries and struggles to make quick decisions under pressure inspired the team to risk it all for Lance in the first place. 


Another Lynch quote from the same session was more telling: "People say, 'Well, what do you do if they're both playing great?' That's another great problem to have, and we'll deal with that when it comes."


It's coming, probably soon. August was never about how Garoppolo played; the 49ers already made their evaluation on him. This month is about whether Lance develops quickly enough to start Week 1 and nothing else. All reports indicate he's on schedule or ahead of it. 


Don't put much stock in Kyle Shanahan saying he didn't have a plan to give Lance first-team snaps ... a day before he got a first-team snap. What have the 49ers said about their quarterbacks this entire year that would make you believe any of it? 


Whether Garoppolo starts in Week 1 or not likely depends on Lance's preseason. If the rookie can transfer his early practice success to the games, Garoppolo shapes up as the most expensive backup in football. At this stage, that strategy makes more sense than trading him. 


Due nearly $25 million this season, Garoppolo would make for a tricky trade candidate. A team like the Colts, should they have interest, would probably want to negotiate a pay cut without giving up a truly premium draft pick. Why would Garoppolo or the 49ers want to bother?


The 49ers would be paying a lot of money for security, but this 49ers roster is ready to compete for a Super Bowl. Shanahan and Lynch have suffered through three losing seasons out of four largely because of injuries, often at quarterback. Entering the season with both Lance and Garoppolo offers them the best chance to make it to the finish line without having to play backups Nate Sudfeld or Josh Rosen. Just don't be surprised if Garoppolo is the backup in this equation as early as Week 1. It's not about him. 

Related Links

Jaylon Smith
Jaylon Smith
Dallas Cowboys · MLB

Leighton Vander Esch is fresh and looking healthier than he has in years, at least for now. No. 12 overall pick Micah Parsons is lining up everywhere and isn't going to leave the field. While defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to keep three linebackers on the field more than most teams, someone is going to lose snaps here and it's probably Smith because of his struggles in coverage. 

Damon Arnette
Damon Arnette
Las Vegas Raiders · CB

Coach Jon Gruden called Arnette's rookie season "disappointing" back in January after injuries and COVID-19 interrupted the first-round pick's progress, then the Raiders essentially replaced him in free agency. Former Charger Casey Hayward has taken Arnette's outside corner spot with the starting group in camp, opposite Trayvon Mullen. It's surprising only because Hayward has often been better in the slot, where the Raiders also could use help. Arnette appears more likely to come off the bench in his second season. 

Nick Kwiatkoski
Nick Kwiatkoski
Las Vegas Raiders · ILB
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Las Vegas Raiders · DE

Gruden changed defensive coordinators to Gus Bradley and clearly came into camp planning to dramatically change his defense. Kwiatkoski, a pricey free-agent acquisition a year ago, has often been the fourth linebacker to hit the field, according to The Athletic, with Nicholas Morrow and Cory Littleton as the starters.


Ferrell, the fourth pick in the 2019 draft, is consistently lining up as a backup behind starters Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue. Ferrell is finding his destiny as a run-stopping role player and will have a fine career, but the Raiders need more pass rush juice up front. It's not his fault he was overdrafted. 

John Brown
John Brown
Las Vegas Raiders · WR

There are a lot of Raiders listed partly because Gruden has been so intentional with personnel groupings and they've had more newsworthy changes than most. When Brown signed in Las Vegas this offseason, I thought he had a chance to lead the team in receiving. For now, he's the clear backup behind Bryan Edwards as the team's X receiver. Henry Ruggs III has added weight and isn't going to leave the field. Gruden compared Edwards to Terrell Owens on NFL Network, before Derek Carr compared Edwards to Davante Adams. These evaluations are either tinged with August fluff or Edwards is headed to Canton. Either way, it's a reminder that the Raiders want to play the young guys. Brown might need an injury ahead of him to climb out of the No. 4 receiver role.

Landon Collins
Landon Collins
Washington Football Team · SS

While coach Ron Rivera has experimented at practice with lining up Kamren Curl next to Collins, it appears the two men are battling for the strong safety job. Curl was a revelation as a seventh-round rookie starter and Collins is the second-highest paid player on the team, coming off a torn Achilles. Collins signed the contract with the previous Washington regime and hasn't made a huge impact when he's been on the field. It appears Curl will have a role as a nickel defender in the slot, so there is room for both, even if Collins plays fewer snaps. If Collins can't win an every-down job, however, it's possible he could be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Denver Broncos · QB

The early quarterback competition in Denver has been back-and-forth, with Teddy Bridgewater turning it up this week after the pads came on. The tie here probably goes to Bridgewater. Coach Vic Fangio wants a caretaker who avoids mistakes and helps his defense win the game. Michael Silver reported for NFL.com in May, after spending a weekend with the Broncos' front office, that Bridgewater was likely the team's "presumptive starter" and there's no reason to believe that's changed.

Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper
Cleveland Browns · TE

Hooper isn't going to get cut with a $4.5 million guaranteed base salary, nor should he. He's a reliable chain-mover who finally made a few plays for the Browns in the playoffs last year. With that preamble out of the way, Hooper needs to show more to earn 784 snaps again. Odell Beckham Jr.'s return has improved the receiver depth, with wideout Rashard Higgins and running back Kareem Hunt also soaking up targets. Second-year tight end Harrison Bryant and David Njoku are more likely to make big plays from the tight end position. Hooper could be headed for a season where he's more of a role player.

James Robinson
James Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars · RB

It's not just that the Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne to swallow up many passing down snaps. Urban Meyer also brought in old Ohio State chum Carlos Hyde, who might get a handful of touches each week because of his explosiveness.

Gabriel Davis
Gabriel Davis
Buffalo Bills · WR

If given the opportunity, Davis could make a big leap in his second season. The early indications are that he won't get that chance. Emmanuel Sanders has taken over as the Bills' third receiver alongside Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll praised Davis for sponging up information from his veterans, with the caveat that he's "fortunate to have those three guys ahead of (Davis)," according to The Athletic


Davis was the nominal fourth receiver last year, too, and wound up playing the second-most snaps because of injury. It will probably take an injury in front of him to get a full complement of snaps.

Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert
San Francisco 49ers · RB

Rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon took a lot of first-team reps this offseason while Mostert missed time with a knee injury, and Sermon might stay there. His big frame could make sense for the 49ers on early downs with Mostert's speed being used as a change of pace. 


Kyle Shanahan has repeatedly touted Sermon's impressive camp and is not afraid to play rookies or play the hot hand at running back. For all his heroic moments, Mostert hasn't topped 137 carries in a season since joining the 49ers in 2017 and there's no reason to think he will now.  

Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill
Kansas City Chiefs · S

A standout as a rookie, Thornhill never quite looked the same in 2020 after returning from a torn ACL. Even before leaving practice this week with a groin injury, Thornhill was lining up behind Daniel Sorensen on the Chiefs' safety depth chart. 

Quinton Dunbar
Quinton Dunbar
Detroit Lions · CB

When Dunbar signed with the Lions this offseason, it looked like he could be their No. 1 cornerback. But he's been lining up strictly with the backups in camp thus far and is now out of practice with a personal issue. The Lions appear ready to stay young with a starting cornerback tandem of Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye.  

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2022 modern-era predictions

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame about to enshrine its newest members, Adam Rank predicts which modern-era players will make the Class of 2022. Is Steve Smith Sr. getting a gold jacket in his first year of eligibility? 
news

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, Bears' Jaylon Johnson among cornerbacks set for Year 2 breakout in 2021

Will Trevon Diggs step up for the Cowboys? Is Jaylon Johnson ready for a premier role in the Bears' secondary? Gil Brandt lists nine cornerbacks ready for Year 2 breakouts in 2021.
news

Sammy Watkins ready to steady Ravens' WRs, boost Lamar Jackson

Heading into Year 8 of his NFL career, Sammy Watkins has been tasked with an important job in Baltimore: Helping the Ravens' wide receiver corps give superstar QB Lamar Jackson the boost he needs.
news

Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater: In-depth look at the determining factors, decision-makers and stakes involved in Broncos' QB battle

James Palmer takes you behind the scenes on how the battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the Broncos' starting QB job could have a profound impact on the franchise for years to come.
news

Jets' Mekhi Becton among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2021

Brian Baldinger knows a thing or two about playing in the trenches. He uses his expertise to select eight second-year players -- four O-linemen and four D-linemen -- who are poised to have a breakout campaign in 2021.
news

Signs of hope for new-look Jets as Zach Wilson era begins

The Jets are no strangers to starting over, but will the latest attempt yield better results? Judy Battista sees reasons for optimism during a visit to the team's training camp.
news

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Broncos' Jerry Jeudy among wide receivers set for Year 2 breakout in 2021

Which wide receivers from the deep and talented 2020 draft class will show out in 2021? Nate Burleson lists seven second-year WRs poised for breakout campaigns.
news

Alvin Kamara ready to help keep Saints rolling post-Drew Brees

Can do-everything running back Alvin Kamara keep the Saints on track in a post-Drew Brees world? Jim Trotter checks in on an underrated offensive star's exceptional career trajectory. 
news

Packers' AJ Dillon, Ravens' J.K. Dobbins among running backs poised for Year 2 breakout in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his list of six second-year running backs who are poised to break out in 2021, with three rushers from each conference making the cut.
news

NFL's highlight-reel players: The 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow

With the 2021 NFL season right around the corner, Nick Shook decided to take a step back and put together a list of the league's greatest highlight makers. Check out the 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow.
news

Will Giants' Daniel Jones make Josh Allen-like breakthrough in Year 3?

In a potential make-or-break year, is Daniel Jones ready to rise to the occasion? Judy Battista sees the Giants setting their QB up for success as the team opens training camp.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW