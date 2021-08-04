Jets' Mekhi Becton among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2021

The Giants got a tad lucky over the weekend when they found out Lemieux won't need surgery after suffering a knee injury during the first week of training camp. While he is expected to miss a few weeks, he should step right in as a quality starter upon his return. For proof, look no further than the impact he made as a rookie. The Giants were reeling at 1-6 heading into November -- although beginning to play better -- and chose to start their fourth-round rookie guard against the eventual Super Bowl champion Bucs. They pulled Lemieux from the left on a variety of plays from traps to powers and sweeps, taking the Bucs to the brink before losing by two. But the Giants looked like a real offense that day. They then went on a four-game win streak; Father Judge's coaching and Lemieux's pulling had me believing they could turn things around. Why, you ask? It's because whenever the Giants had great teams -- Super Bowl teams -- they had great pulling guards. In the 1980s, they had Billy Ard at left guard. In 2007 and 2011, they had Chris Snee at right guard. Forget what the grading services say, this kid has an inner fiber that burns hot and there's a lot of nasty to his game. The Giants found their guard! Look for Lemieux to really impact the run game in Saquon Barkley's return and protect Daniel Jones in a big year for the quarterback.