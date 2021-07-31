Around the NFL

Roundup: Colts sign QB Brett Hundley with Carson Wentz on the mend; Giants guard won't need surgery

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Just days after fearing the worst, the Giants have received positive news regarding a projected starter at a key position.

Guard ﻿Shane Lemieux﻿ is expected to miss just a couple of weeks with a knee injury suffered during the team's first week of training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lemieux will not need surgery on the injured knee following a battery of tests, providing the Giants with significant relief.

Lemieux is projected to start at left guard, while ﻿Will Hernandez﻿ is expected to replace departed veteran ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿ at right guard in 2021. Worse news would have sent the Giants scrambling to identify a viable replacement for the second-year guard, but thankfully for the Giants, they won't have to return to the drawing board as the calendar turns to August.

Lemieux replaced Hernandez on the left side last season after Hernandez was sidelined by COVID-19 and performed well enough to convince the Giants they could move on from Zeitler and promote Lemieux to a starting role in 2021. While he still has plenty of room for improvement, Lemieux is expected to play well enough to answer any questions the Giants might have about the state of the position.

He'll have a couple of weeks to get right physically before resuming his pursuit of becoming a quality starter for the Giants.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:

  • The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday the signings of quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie﻿. Hundley, who's previously been with the Packers and Cardinals, comes to Indy amid uncertainty about the immediate future of Carson Wentz﻿, who sustained a foot injury.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday their 2021 Steelers Hall of Honor Class: offensive tackle Tunch Ilkin, left tackle Jon Kolb, safety Carnell Lake and wide receiver Louis Lipps. The class will be inducted Nov. 13-14, when Pittsburgh is hosting the Detroit Lions during Week 9 action.
  • Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) will take part in individual drills but will not be throwing once again. Left tackle Tyron Smith is still out with elbow tendinitis, but Michael Gallup (ankle) will be returning to practice.
  • Washington Football Team All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and offensive lineman David Sharpe are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced. Scherff and Sharpe are the latest WFT players added to the list, joining others such as wideout Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis﻿. Rivera has previously stated his concern and dismay with his team's reluctance to get vaccinated.
  • The Tennessee Titans activated linebacker Bud Dupree off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tennessee placed Dupree on the list Thursday. The Titans also agreed to terms with tight end Luke Stocker﻿, waived defensive back Quenton Meeks and placed offensive lineman Brandon Kemp on injured reserve.
  • The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday the signing of tight end Jordan Matthews, who was formerly a wide receiver for the Eagles, Bills and Niners. The move was initially reported Friday by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In a corresponding move, the team released wide receiver Bennie Fowler﻿.
  • The New York Giants announced Saturday they have signed linebacker Todd Davis.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday the signing of wide receiver Jeff Cotton.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Ron Rivera on speaking to unvaccinated Washington players: 'I think we're getting the message across'

Following some one-on-one meetings with players, Washington head coach Ron Rivera Rivera is feeling better about his team's protection from the virus as of Saturday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums for games this season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Networks Judy Battista that he expects to see games played in full stadiums this season.
news

Justin Houston signing one-year deal with Ravens worth up to $4 million

Justin Houston's NFL career will see another year -- or at least another training camp. The veteran edge rusher is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW