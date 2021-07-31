Roundup: Colts sign QB Brett Hundley with Carson Wentz on the mend; Giants guard won't need surgery

Just days after fearing the worst, the Giants have received positive news regarding a projected starter at a key position.

Guard ﻿Shane Lemieux﻿ is expected to miss just a couple of weeks with a knee injury suffered during the team's first week of training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lemieux will not need surgery on the injured knee following a battery of tests, providing the Giants with significant relief.

Lemieux is projected to start at left guard, while ﻿Will Hernandez﻿ is expected to replace departed veteran ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿ at right guard in 2021. Worse news would have sent the Giants scrambling to identify a viable replacement for the second-year guard, but thankfully for the Giants, they won't have to return to the drawing board as the calendar turns to August.

Lemieux replaced Hernandez on the left side last season after Hernandez was sidelined by COVID-19 and performed well enough to convince the Giants they could move on from Zeitler and promote Lemieux to a starting role in 2021. While he still has plenty of room for improvement, Lemieux is expected to play well enough to answer any questions the Giants might have about the state of the position.