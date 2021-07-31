Roundup: Colts sign QB Brett Hundley with Carson Wentz on the mend; Giants guard won't need surgery

Just days after fearing the worst, the Giants have received positive news regarding a projected starter at a key position.
Guard Shane Lemieux is expected to miss just a couple of weeks with a knee injury suffered during the team's first week of training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lemieux will not need surgery on the injured knee following a battery of tests, providing the Giants with significant relief.
Lemieux is projected to start at left guard, while Will Hernandez is expected to replace departed veteran Kevin Zeitler at right guard in 2021. Worse news would have sent the Giants scrambling to identify a viable replacement for the second-year guard, but thankfully for the Giants, they won't have to return to the drawing board as the calendar turns to August.
Lemieux replaced Hernandez on the left side last season after Hernandez was sidelined by COVID-19 and performed well enough to convince the Giants they could move on from Zeitler and promote Lemieux to a starting role in 2021. While he still has plenty of room for improvement, Lemieux is expected to play well enough to answer any questions the Giants might have about the state of the position.
He'll have a couple of weeks to get right physically before resuming his pursuit of becoming a quality starter for the Giants.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:
- The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday the signings of quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie. Hundley, who's previously been with the Packers and Cardinals, comes to Indy amid uncertainty about the immediate future of Carson Wentz, who sustained a foot injury.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday their 2021 Steelers Hall of Honor Class: offensive tackle Tunch Ilkin, left tackle Jon Kolb, safety Carnell Lake and wide receiver Louis Lipps. The class will be inducted Nov. 13-14, when Pittsburgh is hosting the Detroit Lions during Week 9 action.
- Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) will take part in individual drills but will not be throwing once again. Left tackle Tyron Smith is still out with elbow tendinitis, but Michael Gallup (ankle) will be returning to practice.
- Washington Football Team All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and offensive lineman David Sharpe are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced. Scherff and Sharpe are the latest WFT players added to the list, joining others such as wideout Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis. Rivera has previously stated his concern and dismay with his team's reluctance to get vaccinated.
- The Tennessee Titans activated linebacker Bud Dupree off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tennessee placed Dupree on the list Thursday. The Titans also agreed to terms with tight end Luke Stocker, waived defensive back Quenton Meeks and placed offensive lineman Brandon Kemp on injured reserve.
- The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday the signing of tight end Jordan Matthews, who was formerly a wide receiver for the Eagles, Bills and Niners. The move was initially reported Friday by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In a corresponding move, the team released wide receiver Bennie Fowler.
- The New York Giants announced Saturday they have signed linebacker Todd Davis.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday the signing of wide receiver Jeff Cotton.
