Training Camp

Presented By

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 05:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

While Alvin Kamara has the headliner role in the New Orleans Saints offensive backfield on lockdown, the chase for backup action figures to be at least a somewhat livelier competition. And it just got a bit more crowded, as the Saints have signed free agent RB Devonta Freeman to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Freeman, 29, visited the team Saturday prior to signing.

The Saints certainly know him well having faced him twice a year as a divisional opponent during his peak years with the Atlanta Falcons. Freeman posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Atlanta, each ending with a Pro Bowl, in 2015-16. He saw just four starts and 54 carries in his only season with the New York Giants last year, having spent time on the injured reserve list with ankle and hamstring injuries.

The Saints' primary backup to Kamara is Latavius Murray﻿, who rushed for 656 yards last season and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Freeman will also join Tony Jones Jr., Stevie Scott III and Dwayne Washington in the Saints running backs room. New Orleans also has Ty Montgomery, who is rostered at the wide receiver position but is primarily a rusher.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check out NFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW