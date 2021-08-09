'Hard Knocks' preview: Dallas Cowboys promise to bring star power

Who will get the most coverage across the five episodes?

I suspect ol' Jerrah will receive the most camera time of anyone during the season. Jones loves the spotlight and also remains, at 78 years old, the principal team builder. Expect many conference-room chats with Mike McCarthy and Co. at The Star, the Cowboys' fancy training facility in Frisco.

Aside from the boss, Hard Knocks producers will have no shortage of star wattage to choose from. Quarterback Dak Prescott, freshly paid and coming back from the gnarly leg injury that ruined the Cowboys' season in 2020, is a natural focus point. Sometimes Hard Knocks can make news, and that may be the case with Prescott as he continues to miss time with a shoulder ailment. It will be interesting to see how much access the team gives NFL Films in this regard.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott -- currently in the Best-Shape-Of-His-Life phase of his oddly cyclical career -- also figures to get plenty of burn coming off a disappointing 2020 season. Elliott might need a big 2021 to stay in Dallas' long-term plans, and I predict an intense workout montage for the three-time Pro Bowler in the premiere.