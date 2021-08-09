2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend: A peek behind the curtain

Teammates reunite in Canton. A reunion of sorts began at Isaac Bruce's table, where former teammate Orlando Pace engaged him in conversation. Shortly thereafter, a player who spent a Hall of Fame career attempting to ruin many an offensive dream joined them: defensive end Charles Haley.

Pace had an ally in fellow Rams legend Jackie Slater for much of the cocktail hour (or hours, seeing as the event lasted well over 90 minutes), with the two former tackles sharing stories and laughs. They were later joined by another Hall of Fame lineman who spent part of his career in Los Angeles, but never with the Rams: Vikings and Broncos tackle Gary Zimmerman, who began his professional career in L.A. with the USFL's Los Angeles Express. Zimmerman spent a moment educating Pace on his own experiences in Los Angeles while NFL Network's Rich Eisen stood at stage right across the Civic Center preparing to emcee the night's proceedings.

Drinks on the house? A night of celebration shared by returning Hall of Famers and their new fraternity brothers began in the McKinley Room at the Canton Civic Center. A full spread of hors d'oeurves covered a long table along one of the walls of the room, while a bar in the corner offered a selection of beer, wine and spirits for the attendees' enjoyment. Among the selections was a vodka brand partially owned by Hall of Famer Ty Law, who arrived wearing his gold jacket and a hat bearing the company's logo.

Law did not hide his ambition when conversing with attendees.

"If you get a vodka drink, that's me," Law said, selling the official vodka of the Pro Football Hall of Fame with nearly every interaction. "Forget Grey Goose. V-One."