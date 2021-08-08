Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

"In my youth in New Orleans and in Newman School, football carved out a place for my favorite quarterback, my hero, my role model, my dad, Archie Manning to pass on something he loved to me. Dad, there's no one I'd rather have or would be appropriate than you to welcome me to this stage."

_"I don't know about you but I'm not done with this game. I never will be. I'm committed to ensuring its future and I hope you will join me in that commitment. ... when we leave this stage tonight, it is no longer about us. It is about cultivating the game that has given so much to us. It's about nurturing football to live and thrive another day, another year, decade and another generation. ... The audience here tonight is made up of die-hard fans who feel football deep in your bones. Now, we may have ignited the fire, but you have fanned the flames. Inevitably, those flames will be whipped by the winds of change but they don't need to smolder. The future of this game is ours to shape. We just need to take tomorrow on our shoulders as readily as we dawned our pads before each game. Let this moment become a cherished memory and then rememeber, a legacy is only worthwhile when there is a future to fuel. God bless you and God bless football." _