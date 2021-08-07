Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2020 ceremony

"I love football. It was my entire life just as long as I could remember. I fostered an obssession with the game early on that I modeled after meticulous regiments of some of the greatest artists of the past. Dickens, Beethoven, Demostenes, these great men were known to have a beast-like work ethic coupled with an unwavering ability to create until perfection beyond what most believe the human body will allow. To me, that's what it takes from being ordinary to extraordinary. It is the willingness to push beyond what the brain says to the body is possible and create a new order of boundaries for one's self. It is the ability to learn from greatness around you and curate for yourself a unique version of their efforts."