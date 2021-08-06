What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

3) We didn't get a whole lot out of the reps from ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿, but if we had to choose a takeaway, it's that the status quo remains true. Rudolph reaffirmed his greatest strength -- the deep ball -- when he connected with ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ for 45 yards, but didn't do much else overall. Haskins entered and looked much like he did the last time he was on an NFL field in Washington, struggling to accurately place passes and sailing one over the head of undrafted free agent ﻿Isaiah McKoy﻿ down the sideline just shy of the end zone. Haskins enjoyed the benefit of a short field (as did ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ in the fourth quarter) and was able to get the Steelers into the end zone, but didn't do much of anything to change the current perception of him.

Speaking of Claypool, his exit provided the football world with its first scare of 2021. Inexplicably still playing in the second quarter, Claypool caught the aforementioned pass from Rudolph and came down on top of the ball, spending some time being attended to by trainers before walking off. Rookie running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ was also on the field in the second quarter before he was removed. With the Steelers still figuring out a new offense, it seems they were fine with leaving a few key guys out there longer than usual, but it wasn't without some hand-wringing on the part of Steelers fans watching.