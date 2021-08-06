Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons goes 'sideline to sideline' in impressive HOF Game performance

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ didn't play much in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but the linebacker showed why the Dallas Cowboys pined to make him their first-round pick during the draft process.

The speedy linebacker was all over the field in the brief action he saw in the first quarter of the 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It felt good," Parsons said, per the Dallas Morning News. "It was bittersweet that I didn't get to play a lot. I felt like it was a good experience to get my feet wet and get a feel for the game. I made some mistakes; there were some good things. I am just going to build off for it."

Parsons compiled three tackles and recovered a botched snap. More than counting stats, Parsons was always around the ball while playing in just one quarter. It was nearly impossible to have your eye not instinctively go to Parsons. He stands out that much.

There was one play in which Steelers wideout ﻿Ray-Ray McCloud﻿ got to the edge on Parsons. The run only went for two yards but gave Parsons something to point toward to improve upon moving forward.