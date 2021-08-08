Training Camp

Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) does 'light throwing' at Cowboys camp

Aug 08, 2021
Jeremy Bergman

The Dallas Cowboys are loosening the constraints on Dak Prescott and his strained shoulder.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that the star quarterback did some "light throwing" Saturday. It's the first time Prescott has thrown with his right shoulder since he strained it on July 28.

"We'll see how his progression goes," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "He's doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count, so..."

Prescott did not play in or even travel to the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, which the Cowboys lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-3.

"Definitely him staying back, he was able to get some extra treatment, do some extra things," McCarthy added. "Once again, this is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is."

McCarthy and Co. have been open at being more "conservative" with Prescott's shoulder in camp. While the highly paid QB has said he would like to see some preseason reps this summer, potentially his first live action since his season-ending ankle injury last October, Dallas is likely to be smart with Prescott's return.

This weekend's development is a step, albeit a very small one, in the direction of Prescott, fully healthy, playing in Dallas' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

Dallas' next preseason game is Friday, Aug. 13 at the Arizona Cardinals.

