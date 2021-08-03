Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'being a little more conservative' with Dak, QB won't play in HOF Game

The Cowboys aren't pushing the throttle on Dak Prescott﻿'s return to action just yet.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Tuesday the team is taking a slower approach to bringing the franchise quarterback back from a shoulder strain. Prescott will not throw Tuesday or play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, McCarthy said.

"We're being a little more conservative with his rehab," McCarthy said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We just want to make sure this doesn't turn into something bigger."

McCarthy was careful to specify that Prescott hadn't suffered a setback, but that he simply isn't on the original timetable envisioned for his return. Prescott isn't exactly missing the Super Bowl this week, anyway, but has said he'd like to participate in the preseason at some point.