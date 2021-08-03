Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'being a little more conservative' with Dak, QB won't play in HOF Game

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 02:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cowboys aren't pushing the throttle on Dak Prescott﻿'s return to action just yet.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Tuesday the team is taking a slower approach to bringing the franchise quarterback back from a shoulder strain. Prescott will not throw Tuesday or play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, McCarthy said.

"We're being a little more conservative with his rehab," McCarthy said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We just want to make sure this doesn't turn into something bigger."

McCarthy was careful to specify that Prescott hadn't suffered a setback, but that he simply isn't on the original timetable envisioned for his return. Prescott isn't exactly missing the Super Bowl this week, anyway, but has said he'd like to participate in the preseason at some point.

With Dallas having an extra preseason game to work with (thanks to their selection for the Hall of Fame Game), Prescott will still have three more opportunities to get live game reps. He'll also have plenty of time to slow-play his recovery timetable in order to ensure the strain doesn't become a nagging issue in 2021.

Related Content

news

Art Rooney II on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's not written in stone that this is his last year'

If Big Ben﻿'s long and winding NFL career doesn't come to an end after 2021, it might not come to its end in Pittsburgh, either. Steelers president Art Rooney II said bringing the club's longtime starting QB back for 2022 isn't out of the question.
news

X-rays negative on Rams QB Matthew Stafford's injured thumb 

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a swollen thumb after hitting it on a helmet during Monday's practice. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports X-rays on Stafford's thumb have come back negative and will miss a few days. 
news

Joe Judge disciplines Giants players after on-field brawl

Giants coach Joe Judge had Giants players feeling like high-schoolers again, forcing sprints and push-ups after an on-field brawl during training camp practice Tuesday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts shows off his hands with spectacular grab

Kyle Pitts is making noise at Falcons camp while the Bucs are revving up for their defense of their Super Bowl title.
news

Roundup: Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson (COVID-19) back this weekend

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be back at the end of his 10-day absence on Friday or Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday.
news

Colts All-Pro G Quenton Nelson to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

In the aftermath of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s injury, the Colts' offense has been dealt another major blow. Quenton Nelson will undergo foot surgery today and be out 5-to-12 weeks
news

Panthers waive safety J.T. Ibe after 'unacceptable' practice hit on WR Keith Kirkwood

A scary moment unfolded at Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday after wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was carted off the field after taking a big hit from defensive back J.T. Ibe.
news

Deshaun Watson not at Texans' first padded practice as QB deals with lingering minor injury

The Texans' first padded practice of training camp kicked off without Deshaun Watson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Watson is dealing with what is described as a "lingering minor injury."
news

Dolphins teammates see more confident, improved Tua Tagovailoa

After a well-documented minicamp, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is showing improvement early in training camp according to his teammates.
news

Robert Saleh: 'Old soul' Elijah Moore 'already ahead of the game' in Jets offense

Jets rookie Elijah Moore is putting on a show early in training camp. Coach Robert Saleh describes how the Jets WR isn't playing like a rookie as he provides excitement in the Jets offense. 
news

Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II wows Vic Fangio with 'rare' camp: 'It's not too big for him'

The Broncos bypassed drafting a first-round quarterback in 2021. Instead, they plucked Alabama corner ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿, who the club believes will be a lock-down defender in Vic Fangio's system.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW