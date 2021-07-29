Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) limited at Cowboys practice

Dak Prescott﻿'s arm ailment will temporarily cost him some ability to participate.

Prescott is limited for Dallas' Thursday training camp session due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder, according to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who described the injury as potentially a 2-3 day issue. Essentially, McCarthy said that Prescott will be available to participate in all activities apart from throwing the football.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is also out of action Thursday with elbow tendinitis.

Prescott left practice early Wednesday with soreness in his throwing arm, saying he "decided not to push things too far" in a statement released in the evening. An MRI revealed the muscle strain, leading to his limited designation Thursday.

When asked if he believes Prescott's issue could be related to him compensating for the leg injury that ended his 2020 season, McCarthy said he doesn't believe the two are connected, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Dallas is one week away from taking the field at Canton, Ohio's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game. Prescott said last week he wants to play in the preseason, but with this week's development, it's possible his on-field participation -- in practice and in preseason games -- is limited until he feels fully healthy.