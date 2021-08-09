Tua Tagovailoa 'very comfortable' entering first season as Miami Dolphins' full-time starter

In the early part of camp, Tagovailoa looks to be doing it far more smoothly and with much more confidence than he did last year. He is moving well and throwing down the field more. His passes seem to be traveling with greater velocity, almost surely because his recovery from the hip injury is complete. And he is animated, directing one target in how he expected him to turn for a reception, and vocally leading the huddle. He has been particularly on target during red-zone work and he's had nothing close to the five-interception practice that set the internet aflame during minicamp. The Dolphins will have joint practices with the Bears before their first preseason game -- Saturday in Chicago on NFL Network -- and that will be the first test of what appears obvious to the naked eye: Tagovailoa feels far more settled now than he ever did last season.

"I feel very comfortable," he said. "When you've been in a place longer than a year, you know where everything is, the flow of how everything works. I just think when you know how things work, you adapt a lot easier to the culture of your surroundings. I know a lot of the guys from last year -- just being able to have some of the guys in the offseason has helped."

More than a year removed from his hip injury, Tagovailoa said he feels stronger now. During the offseason, he worked with receivers on the timing of his throws, with the offensive linemen on cadences and pre/post-snap operations.

The Dolphins were in an unusual position in 2020. They wanted to get their prized rookie quarterback on the field to get experience, but their rebuild was so far ahead of schedule that they were in the playoff mix and couldn't afford many growing pains. Tagovailoa had some of those, despite the Dolphins going 6-3 in games he started. While he had a 64.1 percent completion rate and threw for 11 touchdowns and just five interceptions, he was overly conservative, rarely attempting a deep pass. His yards per attempt and yards per completion were both at least 1.5 yards lower than Fitzpatrick's marks.

This offseason, though, the Dolphins signed Will Fuller in free agency, drafted Jaylen Waddle and declared their support for Tagovailoa. Then, in a spring zoom with reporters, with commendable honesty, he said he did not know the playbook as well as he could have as a rookie.

Miami's unexpectedly-fast success has only accelerated expectations for this season. That has, in turn, made this feel like a litmus-test season for Tagovailoa. Head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have shown no hesitation to move on quickly from personnel decisions that have not panned out. (One of last year's big free-agent signings, Kyle Van Noy﻿, is now back in New England, for instance.) Consequently, despite the Dolphins repeatedly proclaiming Tagovailoa the starter, it's unlikely the speculation about his future will abate while Watson remains on the trading block or until the second-year passer shows his improvement in games that count.

Tagovailoa said he doesn't have much of a reaction to the idea that this is a make-or-break year.

"When you look at it -- there's five cars in front of you," Tagovailoa said. "The first car is a Mercedes. Three cars ahead is a Bentley. If your focus is on the Bentley three cars ahead of you, you might get into a car accident because you're not focused on what's in front of you. That's my whole perspective -- just worrying about what's in front of me."