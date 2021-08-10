Top 10 offensive tackles entering 2021 NFL season

Brown replaces the departed Eric Fisher at left tackle for a Chiefs front that's looking to improve from its last on-field performance, in Super Bowl LV. He primarily played right tackle in Baltimore but switched to Lamar Jackson's blindside midway through last season after Ronnie Stanley went down with an ankle injury -- and he proved he was up for the task, not allowing a single sack or QB hit at left tackle in Weeks 9-17, according to PFF. Brown's size (6-foot-8, 345 pounds) makes it look like he's barely trying at everything he does. The only way to beat him is to run around him -- and he knows it! He uses patient technique to force rushers around the edge, then leans on his good short-area quickness to accelerate and push the rusher past the quarterback. Brown should be a great addition in Kansas City.