Ron Rivera: Even with offensive upgrades, Washington will have to 'fight and scrap'

The other essential component to Washington's success is the maturation of its receiving corps. McLaurin is already on his way to being a star after only two seasons, and tight end Logan Thomas is a reliable playmaker. The bigger question is whether the pieces around them can contribute on a weekly basis. The Football Team has added a number of new faces to bolster the passing game -- including rookie Dyami Brown and veterans Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries -- but it still remains to be seen how they all fit together.

Let's also be real here: This isn't going to be an offense that will rival the Kansas City Chiefs. It just needs to be a unit that can be more dynamic and reliable.

"We want to be very consistent," Rivera said. "Get the ball. Drive it. Control the clock a little. We'll punt, but [we don't want] a three-and-out. We need to be consistent and then put our defense in position to pin our ears back late in the game. That's what you love to have. [The offense] can make the plays when they need to make the plays and put us in position to win."

"You really have to be able to do it all, but you have to be able to push the ball downfield," added offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "It opens up everything. And not just for the rest of the passing game but the entire offense. You look back at last year and we did a pretty good job of spreading the field horizontally. Getting the ball out of our hands, helping the [pass-blocking] and letting guys run after the catch. When you can now complete the ball down the field, it just opens all that up even more."

The Football Team is assembling a passing attack that bears an eerie resemblance to the one Rivera had in his final years as coach of the Carolina Panthers. There is no Christian McCaffrey in the backfield -- although Antonio Gibson is coming off a promising rookie season -- but there are plenty of receivers who can make plays with the ball in their hands. Samuel, who was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday but remains on the physically unable to perform list with a groin injury he suffered earlier this offseason, caught 77 passes for 851 yards in Carolina last year. Humphries is a shifty slot receiver who didn't generate great production in Tennessee the last two years, but he posted 55-plus catches in three consecutive seasons with the Bucs from 2016 through '18. Cam Sims flashed his ability to make big plays last season, including a 100-yard outing against Tampa Bay in the playoffs.

The real gem is likely to be Brown. The third-round pick out of North Carolina averaged 20-plus yards per catch in each of his last two college seasons and that explosiveness has been the talk of the offseason. Brown has proven to be a more sophisticated route runner than advertised and his maturity has been equally impressive.