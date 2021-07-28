Around the NFL

Roundup: Colts sign RT Braden Smith to four-year, $70M extension

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Colts didn't exactly break the bank in the offseason and pointed to their core as a valid reason for keeping their money in the vault.

As training camps begin across the league, Indianapolis is opening its coffers. The Colts have agreed to a contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith, the team announced Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $72.4 million in full, including $42 million guaranteed, per a source.

Smith has developed into one of the league's better right tackles, earning a Pro Football Focus grade that placed him in the top 16 at his position, regardless of which side of the line played. At 25 years old and entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Colts were well aware of the importance of securing Smith's services for the future, especially after losing left tackle Anthony Costanzo to retirement.

Interestingly enough, Smith's PFF grade tied him with Castonzo's replacement, former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher.

"You're never going to regret paying a great player," Ballard said with a laugh Monday, via the Indianapolis Star. "I don't give a crap what position the guy plays."

With Smith now under team control for the foreseeable future, the Colts have one less question to answer at a key position. Indianapolis can now turn its attention to getting an extension done with linebacker Darius Leonard, an even more important part of its young core of contributors.

In other roster news, Indianapolis placed cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Other news and notes we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf strain) did not pass his physical and was placed on the active/non-football injury list to start camp, GM Brandon Beane told reporters. Buffalo offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins are also in the COVID protocols, Beane said.
  • The Miami Dolphins restructured linebacker Benardrick McKinney﻿'s contract ahead of camp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. McKinney is now due $3 million with $750,000 in guaranteed money, down from $7.75 million. Miami also knocked off the last two years of McKinney's deal, freeing the veteran up to be a free agent after the season. In all, the Fins save around $4.176 million in cap space. The Dolphins announced the signing of guard ﻿Tyler Marz﻿ and placed offensive lineman ﻿D.J. Fluker﻿, wide receiver DeVonte Parker, linebacker ﻿Elandon Roberts﻿ and WR Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed rookie tackle Lamel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Detroit Lions placed center Evan Brown on active/NFI list and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Tennessee Titans added defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun and placed defensive back Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed wideout ﻿Jamal Agnew﻿, defensive tackle ﻿Taven Bryan﻿ and kicker ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ on the active/non-football injury list, the club announced. 
  • Philadelphia Eagles tackle Le'Raven Clark and safety ﻿Rodney McLeod﻿ have been placed on the active/PUP list while safety ﻿Andrew Adams﻿, defensive end Matt Leo and linebacker ﻿Alex Singleton﻿ have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for NFL-record $4.3M

A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card recently sold for an NFL-record $4.3 million, besting a Tom Brady card that sold this offseason for $3.1 million.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster by start of season

Eagles TE was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Deshaun Watson participating in Texans' first training camp practice

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was on the practice field for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as they kicked off training camp ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not practicing due to positive COVID-19 test

Lamar Jackson is being held out of practice Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 test and it is unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined at this point, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
news

NFL notifies teams of updated preseason COVID-19 protocols, including fines for refusing a virus test, to wear a tracker

With NFL training camps beginning in full force this week, the league sent clubs updated camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols Tuesday night, notably including discipline for all players -- regardless of vaccination status -- for refusal to wear tracking devices or submit to required virus testing. 
news

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby likely to command the starting spots on the edge, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib will "be competing" for playing time. 
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: 'I'm not happy, and have requested a trade'

Searching for a new contract, Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ is now searching for a new team. The disgruntled defensive back released a statement on social media Tuesday saying he has requested to be traded from the Miami Dolphins.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW