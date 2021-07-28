Roundup: Colts sign RT Braden Smith to four-year, $70M extension

The Colts didn't exactly break the bank in the offseason and pointed to their core as a valid reason for keeping their money in the vault.
As training camps begin across the league, Indianapolis is opening its coffers. The Colts have agreed to a contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $72.4 million in full, including $42 million guaranteed, per a source.
Smith has developed into one of the league's better right tackles, earning a Pro Football Focus grade that placed him in the top 16 at his position, regardless of which side of the line played. At 25 years old and entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Colts were well aware of the importance of securing Smith's services for the future, especially after losing left tackle Anthony Costanzo to retirement.
Interestingly enough, Smith's PFF grade tied him with Castonzo's replacement, former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher.
"You're never going to regret paying a great player," Ballard said with a laugh Monday, via the Indianapolis Star. "I don't give a crap what position the guy plays."
With Smith now under team control for the foreseeable future, the Colts have one less question to answer at a key position. Indianapolis can now turn its attention to getting an extension done with linebacker Darius Leonard, an even more important part of its young core of contributors.
In other roster news, Indianapolis placed cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Other news and notes we're tracking on Wednesday:
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf strain) did not pass his physical and was placed on the active/non-football injury list to start camp, GM Brandon Beane told reporters. Buffalo offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins are also in the COVID protocols, Beane said.
- The Miami Dolphins restructured linebacker Benardrick McKinney's contract ahead of camp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. McKinney is now due $3 million with $750,000 in guaranteed money, down from $7.75 million. Miami also knocked off the last two years of McKinney's deal, freeing the veteran up to be a free agent after the season. In all, the Fins save around $4.176 million in cap space. The Dolphins announced the signing of guard Tyler Marz and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVonte Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and WR Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed rookie tackle Lamel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Detroit Lions placed center Evan Brown on active/NFI list and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tennessee Titans added defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun and placed defensive back Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed wideout Jamal Agnew, defensive tackle Taven Bryan and kicker Aldrick Rosas on the active/non-football injury list, the club announced.
- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Le'Raven Clark and safety Rodney McLeod have been placed on the active/PUP list while safety Andrew Adams, defensive end Matt Leo and linebacker Alex Singleton have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.