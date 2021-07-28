Roundup: Colts sign RT Braden Smith to four-year, $70M extension

The Colts didn't exactly break the bank in the offseason and pointed to their core as a valid reason for keeping their money in the vault.

As training camps begin across the league, Indianapolis is opening its coffers. The Colts have agreed to a contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith, the team announced Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $72.4 million in full, including $42 million guaranteed, per a source.

Smith has developed into one of the league's better right tackles, earning a Pro Football Focus grade that placed him in the top 16 at his position, regardless of which side of the line played. At 25 years old and entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Colts were well aware of the importance of securing Smith's services for the future, especially after losing left tackle Anthony Costanzo to retirement.

Interestingly enough, Smith's PFF grade tied him with Castonzo's replacement, former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher.

"You're never going to regret paying a great player," Ballard said with a laugh Monday, via the Indianapolis Star. "I don't give a crap what position the guy plays."

With Smith now under team control for the foreseeable future, the Colts have one less question to answer at a key position. Indianapolis can now turn its attention to getting an extension done with linebacker Darius Leonard, an even more important part of its young core of contributors.